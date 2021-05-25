Help desk launched for senior citizens in Cuddalore

Senior citizens who are in need of help can call 04142-284350 and 284345

The Cuddalore district police have started a COVID-19 help desk to help senior citizens who staying alone and those unable to venture out to buy essentials and medicines during the lockdown.

Senior citizens who are in need of help can call 04142 – 284350 and 284345. The help desk will function under the supervision of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav at the District Police Office, with a team of police personnel.

Police personnel attached to stations in the concerned jurisdictional areas will do their bit and deliver essential goods, including groceries and medicines, and services to senior citizens.

Senior citizens may send in their requirement along with their addresses. The messages are then forwarded to stations concerned.

The most sought-after service so far is delivery of groceries and medicines, a police officer said.