Heavy rain likely in southern, delta districts

A low-pressure area likely in 24 hours

A low-pressure area (LPA), likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, is likely to bring heavy rain over several places in Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and the delta districts on Wednesday. Thunderstorms have also been forecast over isolated places in these districts by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The RMC, in its bulletin, said an LPA was likely to form due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation, that currently lies over central parts of south Bay of Bengal. The LPA is likely to move west-north-westwards towards Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast.

Thunderstorms with moderate rain (2cm to 6 cm in a 24-hour period) are likely to occur on Wednesday in south Tamil Nadu. Isolated places in north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate rain.

As far as Chennai city is concerned, on Wednesday, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy and light rain may occur in some areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

Forecast for Thursday

The RMC has also given a warning of heavy to very heavy rain on Thursday, at isolated places in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places over Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts.

On Friday and Saturday, isolated places in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts are likely to record heavy to very heavy rain. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, the delta districts and Karaikal area.