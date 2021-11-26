Heavy rain lashes Villupuram, Cuddalore

Several parts of Villupuram and Cuddalore districts experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, leaving low-lying areas inundated. Manampoondi received a maximum of 73 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday. The average rainfall recorded in Villupuram district is as follows: Tindivanam 58 mm, Mundiyampakkam 49 mm, Marakkanam 48 mm, Kedar 46 mm and Villupuram 41.30 mm.

Meanwhile, Collector D. Mohan inspected the heavy outflow of water from the Thenpennaiar at Thalavanur in Koliyanur block and directed the PWD officials to place sand bags along the embankments at vulnerable points to prevent breaches.

The average rainfall recorded is: Pellandurai 118.4 mm, Srimushnam 113.2 mm, Thozhudur 83.0 mm, Veppur 80 mm, Kattumayilur 75 mm, Keezhacheruvai 71 mm, Sethiyathope 70.8 mm, Cuddalore 69.8 mm and Vriddhachalam 68 mm.