‘Heartening that MDT23 captured alive’

“It is heartening to note that tiger MDT 23 has been captured alive,” the Madras High Court said on Thursday, appreciating all those involved in the arduous operation of capturing the animal after it was suspected to be on a killing spree, involving humans and livestock, in the Nilgiris.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu made the observations while closing a PIL petition filed by the Chennai-based People For Cattle in India, challenging the hunt order issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF)-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu. When the case was taken up for admission on October 5, the Chief Justice had asked Forest Department officials not to go for the kill immediately, since the tiger might not be a habitual man-eater.

The first Division Bench had also requested the officials to strive to capture the animal alive. The PCCF too, told the court that the term ‘hunt’ included trapping and capturing, and shooting would be resorted to only in unavoidable circumstances.