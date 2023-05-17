Heart, lungs of brain dead man sent from CMC Ranipet to Chennai

May 17, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - RANIPET

The heart and lungs of a 31-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Ranipet on Wednesday, were harvested and sent to the MGM Hospital in Chennai for transplantation.

Officials at CMC said the victim, a mason and resident of Vellore’s Old Town, suffered a head injury in a road accident involving his two-wheeler near Pallikonda near Vellore town, around 2 p.m. on May 15. He was admitted to the hospital the next day but succumbed to injuries and was declared brain dead on Wednesday. His mother consented to donate his organs. Following this, his heart, liver, lungs and kidneys were harvested.

As per the organ allocation regulations, the heart and lungs were allocated to MGM Hospital, Chennai while the liver and kidney (left) went to CMC. MIOT Hospital and SIMS Hospital in Chennai, were allotted the right kidney.

A team of doctors left CMC, Ranipet, with the organs in an ambulance around 2 p.m. Superintendent of Police (SP), Vellore, S. Rajesh Kannan, ensured that traffic was cleared and created a green corridor to allow the ambulance to make good time to Chennai.