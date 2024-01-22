GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Healthcare sector has huge potential for growth: Panelists

January 22, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The panel discussion was held as a part of the Kalaignar Centenary International Medical Conference on the ‘Future of Medicine’, organised by Tamil Nadu Health Department at the Chennai Trade Centre.

The panel discussion was held as a part of the Kalaignar Centenary International Medical Conference on the ‘Future of Medicine’, organised by Tamil Nadu Health Department at the Chennai Trade Centre. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s healthcare sector has tremendous potential to grow across various sectors, industry players said here on Sunday.

Globally, the size of the sector is $10 trillion. The Indian healthcare sector accounts for about $372 billion and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. Given the population size, there is huge scope for growth, G.S.K. Velu, chairman & managing director, Trivitron Healthcare & Neuberg Diagnostics Group said, moderating a panel discussion on ‘Investments, Healthcare Financing & Private Equity Funding that will shape the future of healthcare’.

The panel discussion was held as a part of the Kalaignar Centenary International Medical Conference on the ‘Future of Medicine’, organised by Tamil Nadu Health Department at the Chennai Trade Centre. In healthcare infrastructure, India will need three million more beds to achieve the target of 3 beds for 1,000 people by 2025, Mr. Velu said.

Ashutosh Choudhury, executive director, Indian Bank, said that from a banking perspective, the healthcare sector was viewed positively.

He further pointed out that post the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of healthcare had gone up, especially the need for pre-health check-up.

Chandrasaker K., managing partner-Stakeboat Capital, pointed out that the healthcare sector had seen significant growth and there was potential across sectors such as hospitals, diagnostics, pharmacy and drug discovery.

Sunil Thakur, Partner-Quadria Capital, said health-seeking behaviour had increased.

The Indian healthcare sector is underpenetrated compared with global standards, and a lot of potential themes have emerged in localisation, outsourcing and digital health. Tejasvi Ravi, Healthcare Lead-Lightrock India, said there was a lot of urge for convenience in healthcare and that was pushing the digital health space.

C. Venkat Subramanyam, founder-Veda Corporate Advisors, said of late, there had been an increasing trend of merger and acquisition in the healthcare space. That is because with private equity investment in the healthcare sector, valuations had gone up and selling stakes would be an attractive option. Also, the Gennext in the healthcare business are open to selling stakes, he added.

The experts also discussed the challenges in rural healthcare and regulatory challenges in the insurance and medical devices segment.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.