Health officials worried about slow vaccine uptake

‘84% of deaths in 3 months were among the unvaccinated’

Tamil Nadu has a sufficient stock of COVID-19 vaccines. But health officials are worried about the slow uptake among those who are yet to take the first dose as well as those who are due for the second.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Wednesday released data to show that an unvaccinated person ran a higher risk of dying of COVID-19 than a vaccinated person. “As per the data available with us on deaths that were collected during August, September and October 2021, a total of 2,011 persons died of COVID-19. Of them, 1,675 deaths — around 84% — had happened among the unvaccinated persons,” said T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

“We technically calculate the risk by the case fatality rate, which indicates the risk of a person dying from a particular disease. As per our own Tamil Nadu data, the risk of an unvaccinated person dying of COVID-19 is 3.5 times higher than that of a vaccinated person. This is one of the substantial evidence available with us which should enable the common man to understand the value of vaccination and take the vaccine at the earliest,” he added.

‘Not showing interest’

Officials said the State had 1.3 crore doses as of now. The worry is about the uptake.

“More than 70 lakh persons have not got the second dose and around 1.6 crore persons have not taken the first dose itself. We have a sufficient stock of vaccines and have opened vaccination centres across the State, but people are not showing interest in getting themselves vaccinated,” Dr. Selvavinayagam said.

He said over 80% of the deaths were occurring among the unvaccinated. “This is a very critical reason for people to get themselves vaccinated. Even if one is infected after vaccination, the disease will be milder.”