Health officials from Australia visit Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

February 24, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Australian health officials, including Amber Jade Sanderson, Health Minister of Western Australia, visited Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday and apprised themselves of its facilities.

Ms. Anderson said the hospital’s infrastructure was functional, and she could see the dedication of the personnel in caring for the patients. She indicated that there would be more such visits from her side to the State in the future.

State Health Minister Ma. Subramanian informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be commissioning the National Centre of Ageing in Guindy, a first-of-its kind geriatric hospital in the country, on Sunday. The hospital had been used as a COVID-19 care facility and has now been reverted for its original purpose.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister would lay the foundation stone for 50-bed critical care blocks in Ulundurpet, Arakkonam, Otteri, Sivakasi, and Tiruvannamalai. These facilities are coming up at a cost of ₹23.75 crore. Integrated public health laboratories, each costing ₹1.25 crore, in Palacode of Dharmapuri district; Sirkazhi of Mayiladuthurai district; Coonoor of the Nilgiris; Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi district; and Mannargudi of Tiruvarur district will also be commissioned.

An ICMR–NIRT TB research centre, coming up at a cost of ₹25 crore, and a Central Government Health Scheme facility in Avadi, built at a cost of ₹7.8 crore, will be opened. The foundation stone laying and commissioning of several buildings in Coimbatore and Madurai will be held on that day, Mr. Subramanian added.