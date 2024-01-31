Health Minister inaugurates additional facilities in PHCs

January 31, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a 50-bedded Critical Care Unit at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Annamalai Nagar in Cuddalore district. The facility will be constructed at a cost of ₹18 crore.

The Minister inaugurated the integrated lab complex in the medical college and hospital built at a cost of ₹1 crore. He also inaugurated a total of 26 buildings at a cost of ₹9.21 crore, including buildings for primary health centres (PHCs) in Ayankudi, Vadalur, Mangalur, Oraiyur and Mangalampettai and 21 buildings for sub-health centres at various locations in Cuddalore district.

At the function, Mr. Subramanian said that through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, 1.07 crore people have benefited across the State. The Innuyir Kappom scheme was implemented in 688 hospitals, and two lakh people benefited from the scheme.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan were present.