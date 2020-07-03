Head constable appears before CJM, records statement

The CB-CID on Friday questioned S. Revathy, a head constable of the Sattankulam police station, whose testimony in the custodial torture of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks was taken into account by the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) to hold that prima facie material existed to book the erring policemen for murder.
Ms. Revathy, who was present at the Sattankulam police station on June 19 night when Jayaraj and Benicks were beaten up by the police, earlier in the day appeared before Chief Judicial Magistrate Hema and recorded her statement.
In the evening, she went to the CB-CID office, where she was questioned for over two hours.
Since Ms. Revathy had been provided with police protection on the direction of the High Court, she came to the District Court Complex and also the CB-CID office with security.
There were reports that Maharajan, a constable who allegedly abused Kovilpatti judicial magistrate-I Bharathidasan during an inquiry into the case, came to the CB-CID office in the evening. However, Inspector General of Police (CB-CID) K. Shankar denied it.
