‘He was a born fighter’

Leaders condole Vasanthakumar’s death

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and leaders cutting across party lines condoled the death of Congress MP H. Vasanthakumar.

Mr. Purohit said the Congress leader’s death filled him with huge shock and grief. “He was a successful businessman, politician and a born fighter, who spent his life for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said. His death was an unfathomable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly to the Congress.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is Mr. Vasanthakumar’s niece, recalled how active he was. Though they took different ideologies as politicians, she could not forget the moments they shared, she said in a message.

Mr. Palaniswami, who is also co-coordinator of the AIADMK, said Mr. Vasanthakumar involved himself in public life and served the people well, as an MP for several years. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam extended his deepest condolences.

DMK president M.K. Stalin said, “He differentiated between politics, public service and business and was a role model for those in public life. His death is an irreplaceable loss to the Congress.”

MDMK founder and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko said Mr. Vasanthakumar was a strong Congress leader who helped the people as much as he could. His death was a loss not only to the Congress but also to Tamil Nadu. Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan said Mr. Vasanthakumar had a pleasing personality and helped many people come up in life.

VCK leader and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar pointed out how Mr. Vasanthakumar tried several times to raise in Parliament the issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen stranded in Iran.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said his death was a huge loss to the Congress. CPI leader R. Mutharasan said he was hoping that Mr. Vasanthakumar would return from hospital after recovering from the infection.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said the Congress leader served the people well as an MLA as well as an MP. Recalling his meetings with Mr. Vasanthakumar, Dr. Ramadoss extended his condolences to the bereaved family. DMDK founder Vijayakant said Mr. Vasanthakumar achieved success both in business and politics.

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the MP’s death was a huge loss not only to the Congress but also to Tamil Nadu. He said Mr. Vasanthakumar had carved a niche for himself and proved hard work alone was the capital for development.

Actor Rajinikanth said he was saddened by the death of his good friend, while MNM chief Kamal Haasan said it was a great loss to Tamil Nadu.

DMK MP Kanimozhi and Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani also extended their deepest condolences.

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan said Mr. Vasanthakumar’s death was a big loss to Tamil Nadu.