HCL Tech Grant Pan-India Symposium 2024 launched

Published - June 11, 2024 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The HCL Foundation on Tuesday launched the HCL Tech Grant Par India Symposium 2024 Edition X at its inaugural event in Chennai on Tuesday. The symposium brings together NGOs, civil society organizations, start-ups and experts working in the social impact space, to exchange ideas that can contribute to making a better nation, a press release said.

“This is an extension of the commitment to empowering the local communities in creating a sustainable future. We look forward to reviewing the innovative projects by NGOs across India and supporting impactful initiatives through HCLTech Grant,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director, HCLFoundation.

This edition would provide funding of ₹16.5 crore to nine NGOs, selected through an independent, robust and democratic process.

