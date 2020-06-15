HC to hear today plea for OBC reservation in medical seats

The Madras High Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a batch of cases filed by a host of political parties in the State seeking 50% reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in medical seats surrendered by the State government to the All India quota.

Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy accepted a request made by senior counsel P. Wilson for DMK and K. Balu, representing Anbumani Ramadoss of Pattali Makkal Katchi, to hear the cases on Tuesday since post-graduate medical admissions were under way.

The counsel urged the court to hear their cases urgently since they had insisted upon staying the recently declared results of the all India quota for post-graduate medical as well as dental seats and provide reservations for OBCs from the academic year 2020-21 itself.

Dravidar Kazhagam, All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and other parties too had filed similar cases in the court.