HC says no to free distribution of masks, sanitisers through ration shops

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to direct the State government to supply masks and hand sanitisers free of cost to the people through ration shops after it was told that washing hands with soap regularly was sufficient to stay safe from COVID-19.

Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana were told that alcohol-based hand sanitisers were recommended only for healthcare providers and other frontline workers. The government also stated that the general public could use reusable cloth masks.

Filing a counter affidavit in reply to a public interest litigation petition, the Health Department informed the court that 23.94 lakh triple layer masks, 1.60 lakh N95 masks and 2.28 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits were in stock as on Sunday.

It was also said that face masks and disinfectants were being distributed to people residing in containment zones. The government also assured the court that the prices of masks and sanitisers had been regulated and that licences of 70 medical shops were suspended for various violations.

After recording these submissions, the judges said: “We are satisfied that the State has taken adequate steps to make available face masks and hand sanitisers…. State cannot be mandated to make available free face masks and sanitisers through public distribution system.”