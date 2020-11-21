HC reserves orders on pleas to extend quota to aided school students

Bench also seeks govt. response to plea for fixing reasonable fees

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on a batch of petitions that sought a direction to the State to extend the 7.5% reservation for NEET-qualified government school students in medical admissions to those of government-aided schools.

The petitioners said the government should not have excluded the students of government-aided schools as most of them were of a humble background and aspired for medical education. A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi reserved orders.

The judges also sought a response from the government to a petition filed by M. Grahambell, of Perungudi in Tirunelveli district, for a direction to the committee on fixation of fees in self-financing professional colleges to fix reasonable fees for the medical seats under the government, management, NRI and lapsed NRI quotas.

The petitioner said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were in a financial crisis and the government should take the situation into account and fix reasonable fees.

The judges also urged philanthropists to help out deserving candidates.

The case was adjourned by a week.