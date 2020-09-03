Tamil Nadu

HC permits reopening of courts in three more districts

The Madras High Court administration has permitted the trial courts in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur too to begin physical hearing of cases from Monday. Physical hearing in 29 other judicial districts had already begun.

In an official memorandum, the High Court’s Registrar General said only lawyers whose cases get listed for physical hearing and litigants, who had to depose as witnesses, must be allowed inside court complexes and asked to leave immediately after their cases.

The Principal District Judges had been given the discretion to regulate the entry of people and vehicles inside the court complex to avoid crowding and also to put in place all safety measures against the spread of COVID-19.

