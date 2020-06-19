HC permits physical functioning of courts in 10 more districts

The Madras High Court on Thursday permitted the physical functioning of taluk-level as well as district headquarter courts in Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Villupuram districts in Tamil Nadu and those in the Union Territory of Puducherry, from Monday.

According to an official notification, the taluk courts in Arakkonam in Vellore district; Srirangam in Tiruchi; Valliyur and Alangulam in Tirunelveli; and Melur in Madurai district alone would not be opened for physical functioning due to the peculiar situations prevailing there. The High Court has already permitted the physical functioning of courts in 19 districts.

The latest order granting permission for 10 more districts was passed with similar restrictions, such as a limit on the number of cases and lawyers permitted in a court hall at a time and completely preventing the entry of litigants and others inside the court campus. Bar association halls, advocates’ chambers and canteens should be closed.