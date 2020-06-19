HC permits physical functioning of courts in 10 more districts

The Madras High Court on Thursday permitted the physical functioning of taluk-level as well as district headquarter courts in Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Villupuram districts in Tamil Nadu and those in the Union Territory of Puducherry, from Monday.
According to an official notification, the taluk courts in Arakkonam in Vellore district; Srirangam in Tiruchi; Valliyur and Alangulam in Tirunelveli; and Melur in Madurai district alone would not be opened for physical functioning due to the peculiar situations prevailing there. The High Court has already permitted the physical functioning of courts in 19 districts.
The latest order granting permission for 10 more districts was passed with similar restrictions, such as a limit on the number of cases and lawyers permitted in a court hall at a time and completely preventing the entry of litigants and others inside the court campus. Bar association halls, advocates’ chambers and canteens should be closed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath