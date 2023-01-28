HC grants conditional permission for Indu Makkal Katchi conference in Cuddalore

January 28, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Cuddalore police to grant permission for the State conference of Indu Makkal Katchi on Manjakuppam grounds on Sunday on condition that no participant shall speak ill of any individual, caste or religion. Justice G. Chandrasekharan, however, refused to permit the organisation to take out a procession.

“Those who participate in the programme shall not, for any reason, talk or express anything in favour of organisations banned by the Government of India. They should also not indulge in any act disturbing the sovereignty and integrity of our country. The programme should be conducted without causing any hindrance to the public or traffic,” the judge ordered.

The court passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed against the refusal of the Cuddalore police to grant permission for the conference as well as the procession. The police had cited multiple reasons like the possibility of disturbance to public peace and order.