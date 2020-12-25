Tamil Nadu

HC directs shopkeepers in Erode bus stand to vacate

The Madras High Court has dismissed a batch of cases filed by shopkeepers at the Erode bus stand complex against the municipal corporation’s decision to vacate them for demolishing the existing dilapidated structures and thereafter construct a modern shopping complex under the Smart City Mission.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh refused to interfere with the corporation’s decision to terminate the lease and vacate the shopkeepers. However, in order to enable the petitioner to look for an alternative place for their business, he directed the corporation to grant them time till March 31 to hand over vacant possession.

“If the shops are not vacated and handed over within the time limit fixed by this court, it is left open to the respondent corporation to take possession of the shops and proceed further with the project,” the judge ordered.

