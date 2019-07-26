HC bars media from reporting Idol Wing case

Expressing dismay over “distorted” news reports published and telecast regarding a case relating to the friction between the State government and Idol Wing special officer A.G. Ponn Manickavel, the Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the media from reporting the case proceedings without the leave of the court.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh said, “By taking this measure, some accountability can be brought in and either of the parties will not be put to prejudice due to the distorted news items appearing in the media.” He made it clear that the interim gag order imposed by him would be applicable to print, visual as well as social media.

The case was filed by I. Kader Batcha, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, accusing the special officer of harassing him by including his name in some idol theft cases and even going to the extent of arresting him. The petitioner also alleged that influence was exerted on some judicial officers to get him remanded even for bailable offences.

Direction to CB-CID

He insisted that a direction be issued to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department to register an FIR against the special officer. When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, the judge had expressed his displeasure over distorted news reports carried about it after the last hearing of the case.

Yet again, he was disturbed to watch and read similar news reports regarding the hearing held on Wednesday.

“If the present trend continues, it will be very difficult to proceed further and come to a fair conclusion in the case. More than the issue involved, the reporting in the media seems to have an overwhelming effect,” he said.