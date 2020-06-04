Tamil Nadu

Hall ticket distribution for class 10 board exams begins

Educational staff downloading SSLC hall tickets to distribute to the students in Thoothukudi on Thursday   | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Students were asked to download the hall tickets from the Directorate of Government Examinations website or collect it from their schools

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) began the issue of hall tickets for students of Class 10 who will begin writing their public exams from June 15.

Students were asked to download the hall tickets from the DGE website or collect it from their schools. The Director of School Education had informed schools that students would be allowed to collect their hall tickets from their schools at pre-assigned time slots to avoid overcrowding.

“Over the next few days, we have assigned time slots for our students and will ensure that not more than 10 students are there on campus at a time, to collect their hall tickets,” the principal of a government school said.

Hall tickets for private candidates as well as students of class 11 (Plus 1) who will be taking up their final exam paper and 36,089 class 12 (Plus 2) students who were absent for their final paper, were also made available.

For students who are living in containment zones or are under home quarantine due to recent travel, the schools have been asked to have their hall tickets sent to them.

