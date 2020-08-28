H. Vasanthakumar, Vasanth & co founder and Kanniyakumari Congress MP, dies of COVID-19

He was admitted to Apollo Hospital on August 10 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Congress MP and businessman H. Vasanthakumar died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday evening. He was 70.

He was working president of TNCC and represents the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. He was earlier an MLA who was elected from Nanguneri Assembly constituency.

He started his career as a salesman and went on to found Vasanth & Co, a home appliances store, and made it a successful chain and a household name in the State.

Congress, in its Twitter page, deeply condoled his untimely demise. “A staunch Congressman, true leader of the people & beloved MP. He will be sorely missed by all members of the Congress party & his followers. Our prayers are with his family in this time of grief,” it said.

The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar’s untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock.



His commitment to the congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever.



Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members. pic.twitter.com/oqhrfQXEUD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2020

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

In his condolence message, TNCC president K. Alagiri said it was a great loss for the Congress. He was serving people in his constituency during COVID-19 pandemic also, he said. Puducherry Chief Minister V. Naryanasamy said he had known him for a long time and that he had lost a dear friend.

AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said he was a friendly leader and showed dignity while participating in the discussions in the TN Legislative Assembly. Congress spokesperson Kushbu Sundar said he was an outstanding Congress worker. He was always smiling. It was his trademark and he was a proud Congressman, she said.

He is the younger brother of former TNCC president Kumari Anandan and his niece Tamilisai Soundarajan is the Governor of Telangana state.

Born in a family of Congress-supporters in Agastheeswaram, near Kanyakumari, Vasanthakumar studied at the S.T. Hindu College in Nagercoil.

In the beginning, he worked for the VGP brothers and sold radios. He quit his job when transferred to Mumbai and launched his own business house for selling household items. He popularised the concept of Early Monthly Instalment (EMI) and it became extremely popular among the poor and middle class.

He was elected from Nanguneri Assembly Constituency twice, but resigned his MLA post to contest in the Lok Sabha constituency. He defeated former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He was admitted to Apollo Hospital on August 10 after he tested positive for COVID-19.