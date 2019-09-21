GST collection up 7% in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has performed better than the national average in Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection with a 7% growth (until August) when compared to last year, said State Finance Secretary S. Krishnan.

Mr. Krishnan said the State had set a record in compliance in GST. “Compliance culture is very high in Tamil Nadu,” he said at a two-day workshop on GST organised by the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, MCCI president and chairman and managing director of Cognizant India, said the chamber's active advocacy on public policy started with “taxation” in 1837.

“In the 1830 and 40s every town and village imposed a tax. Coimbatore, for example, imposed a tax of even on entry of sugar into that region (5.5% to 10%). The Madras Chamber fought for about thirty years to abolish it,” he said. Then the chamber opposed the tax/commission on roads (Madras to Walajabad/Arcot). And in 1858, the chamber challenged the imposition of income tax. He urged the government to revisit complex new returns, take feedback from the industry, and ensure that rigorous tests are carried out before launching the new set of returns.