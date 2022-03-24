GST Chennai Outer Commissionerate holds interactive session
The GST Chennai Outer Commissionerate organised a quarterly interactive session with pharmaceutical, textile, edible goods and FMCG sectors on Tuesday and the representatives were briefed about the revenue changes in Budget 2022.
According to a release, the Commissionerate has realised ₹10,000 crore tax revenue this financial year, for the first time after introduction of GST.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.