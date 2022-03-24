GST Chennai Outer Commissionerate holds interactive session

Special Correspondent March 24, 2022 01:46 IST

The GST Chennai Outer Commissionerate organised a quarterly interactive session with pharmaceutical, textile, edible goods and FMCG sectors on Tuesday and the representatives were briefed about the revenue changes in Budget 2022.

According to a release, the Commissionerate has realised ₹10,000 crore tax revenue this financial year, for the first time after introduction of GST.