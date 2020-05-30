Govt. will fix rates for COVID-19 treatment in pvt. hospitals: Minister

The government will, in the next few days, fix and announce the rates that could be charged by private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Saturday.

The announcement followed allegations that some private hospitals were charging exorbitant rates. The Minister said the rates would be fixed based on the facilities available in the hospital.

Interacting with the media after inaugurating a 1,400-bed facility for quarantining and treating COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, he said this was the time for the private sector to be service-oriented.

“I am appealing to private hospitals, while at the same time firmly telling them that they should not overcharge [patients],” he said.

Testing costs

He said that once the government announces the regulated fee structure, any complaints of overcharging would be taken seriously and necessary action initiated under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments (Regulation) Act.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said that the government was in talks with private laboratories to bring down the cost of COVID-19 tests to below the Indian Council of Medical Research-fixed rate of ₹4,500.

He said that free tests were being done in government establishments for everyone, while private laboratories performed the tests for ₹2,500 for those covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

He said the new 1,400-bed premises had oxygen facility, separate rooms for medical personnel, lifts and an ambulance service. “Though we still have beds available in hospitals and are scaling up our facilities there, places like these can provide a homely environment for the patients. Medical teams will decide who among the patients can be accommodated here, depending on their symptoms, age, comorbidities and other criteria,” he said.