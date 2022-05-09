Govt. will ensure that police force serves public with a human touch: Stalin

Measures being taken to inculcate friendly behaviour in them, says the Chief Minister

The police force, being one of the frontline warriors, had given its best in safeguarding the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister Stalin in the Assembly on Monday. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government is committed to providing a conducive environment for the Tamil Nadu police to serve the public with a human touch, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Monday.

Tabling the policy note of the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department in the Legislative Assembly, he said the police force, being one of the frontline warriors, had given its best in safeguarding the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Stalin said the government was committed to ensuring a harmonious environment for the all-round development of the State. The government had initiated effective measures to ensure the police department considered members of the public as friends and treated them with due courtesy and respect.

“In order to inculcate friendly behaviour in the police towards the common public, a comprehensive training is designed in association with the Anna Administrative Staff College, Chennai,” he said.

The government was confident that with the planned and systematic efforts, the police force would achieve its objective of crime-free society.

The contribution of the force in providing effective governance was essential for rapid industrial development, economic growth and overall prosperity of the State, he said.

According to him, since May 2021, when his government took over, there had been no major law and order problems in the State. “There has been no instance of religious, communal or caste related disturbance,” he said.