Govt. urged to follow A.P. in implementing scheme for SCs

The Tamil Nadu government should follow the example of Andhra Pradesh in enacting a law for Special Component Plan (SCP) for Scheduled Castes, according to a group of former IAS officers.

Making this demand, a group of former IAS officers — C. Chellappan, I.V. Manivannan and D. Uthirakumaran — and J. Ramalingam, former expert at the Food and Agriculture Organisation, all associated with Dr. Ambedkar Academy/The People’s Educational Trust, referred to Andhra Pradesh’s 2013 law for SCP and said Telangana was also carrying out provisions of the law.

But, in Tamil Nadu, the SCP was being implemented “defectively.” Consequently, benefits of the scheme did not reach the needy.

Outlays and benefits

The SCP scheme seeks to channelise the flow of outlays and benefits, both in physical and financial terms, from all the sectors of development in the Annual Plans of States and Central Ministries at least in proportion to the population of SCs.

Complaining that the State Finance Department did not consult the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department at the time of allocation of funds to different departments on the SCP implementation, the group argued that the enactment of an exclusive law would pave the way for systematic and planned development of the SCs.

Articulating another justification for “more effective” execution of the Special Component Plan, the former officials said that of 34 lakh SCs who had registered in employment exchanges only 1.3 lakhs were technically qualified.

This only showed that the existing schemes for economic development only had a “limited impact” on improvement of economic condition of the SCs.

Fund allotment

The situation had been compounded by “inadequate allotment of funds” to the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO), the executing agency for such schemes.

Likewise, taking cue from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Tamil Nadu should have a State-level commission for the SCs, the group stated, in its appeal to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The proposed body would only help the government in bringing the various problems of the Scheduled Castes to the attention of the appropriate authorities for taking remedial measures, the group said, urging the government to improve the conditions of hostels for students and launch a scheme to construct houses on sites distributed to the SCs.