Govt. to revive common Act for all urban local bodies with fresh provisions

Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998 has remained suspended for over 20 years

The Tamil Nadu government tabled a Bill in the Assembly that seeks to revive the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, a common Act for all urban local bodies that has remained suspended for over 20 years.

With an estimated 53% of the population living in urban areas, myriad challenges pertaining to more and better delivery of civic services have arisen. The government feels that strengthening the administrative capacity of urban local bodies through a better system for the day-to-day management of municipal affairs is crucial to meeting such challenges. Hence, the need for a common Act, applicable to all urban local bodies in the State, was felt, and the government decided to update and revive the 1998 Act, the Statement of Objects and Reasons in the Bill said.

The Bill also seeks to further amend the Act to regulate, among other things, the display of hoardings, digital banners and placards, and spa and massage parlours.

The Bill also seeks to include a new section. “91-A. Levy and collection of company tax - The council may levy company tax at a rate not exceeding ₹10,000 per half year, as the council may determine, and collect such tax in such a manner as may be prescribed,“ he said.

The Bill, tabled by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, also provides for the construction of swimming pools only with the permission of the authorities concerned, and also has provisions for rainwater harvesting.

AIADMK legislator Agri S.S. Krishnamurthy opposed the Bill in the introductory stage on behalf of his party.

The Bill also provides powers to the authorities to prohibit any change in the authorised use of buildings for purposes not originally authorised, and to prevent the use of the premises for a specified purpose in a particular area for environmental reasons. The Bill provides for the digging of wells only with the permission of the authorities concerned, and for the imposition of a penalty for digging wells without permission.

Every elected representative of urban local bodies shall furnish information on the movable and immovable properties owned by him/her, their spouses or dependent children, within 90 days of their taking oath. The constitution of standing committees, ward sabhas and area sabhas have also been provided for in the Bill.

Though the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, was enacted by repealing various Acts governing the Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats, and was brought into force on August 1, 2000, it was eventually suspended since certain local bodies sought time to study the provisions of the new Act before its implementation.

“To strengthen municipal governance, apart from engaging in a continuous process of transfer of functions, funds and functionaries to the urban local bodies, there is an urgent need to provide an enabling environment through crucial legislative and institutional initiatives,” the Bill said.

Emphasising the “need and advantages of a common Act applicable to all the urban local bodies in the State”, the government has decided to update and revive the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998. On revival of this Act, all Corporation laws, the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920 and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Suspension of Operation) Act, 2000 would stand repealed.