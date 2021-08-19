Tamil Nadu

‘Govt. schools will be symbols of pride’

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi  

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday said in the Assembly that the quality of education in government schools in Tamil Nadu would be enhanced to make them “symbols of pride and not poverty”.

Responding to DMK member A. Krishnasamy and PMK floor leader G.K. Mani, who wanted the quality of government schools improved, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the DMK government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, would transform the quality of education.

Mr. Krishnasamy complained that there was an inferior feeling among government school students.

As regards Mr. Mani’s concern that allocation for school education had come down from what was allotted in the interim Budget, the Minister recalled the promise of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan that the department’s allocation would improve substantially in two years.

Mr. Poyyamozhi also pointed out that the government had already postponed the dearness allowance for employees to next year and that alone would be 30% of the salary.



