Govt. evolves norms for redeploying surplus teachers

The School Education Department has decided not to allow fresh recruitment of teachers in government and aided schools till all “surplus teachers” are re-deployed in various classes and if necessary, in other schools.

“While deploying surplus teachers, no additional expenditure should be incurred by the government. New appointments should not be made while [re]deploying surplus teachers,” the G.O. stated, which was issued in the light of the Madras High Court judgment in April this year on the issue.

The State government had informed the High Court that over ₹444 crore was being spent towards salaries of over 6,300 teachers, who were employed in surplus, in the State-run and government-aided schools across the State.

While making appointments, between number of postings approved by the government for that respective school in 1991-92 and the postings necessary for the existing student strength as on August 1 that year, the lower figure should be considered for appointments, a G.O. issued in this regard specified.

The guidelines said that Bachelor of Teaching (B.T.) assistants, if found in surplus in a school, could be considered for second grade postings in elementary schools, if there was a need. Likewise, if there were vacancies in postgraduate (PG) assistant posts, B.T. assistant teachers possessing necessary qualification could be redeployed.

If there were multiple schools (aided by the government) run by a single private management, vacancies within all of them could be filled with surplus teachers among those schools by the management.

A list of surplus teachers redeployment to other schools is to be maintained by the authorities.

Scope for relocation

In case the teachers were willing to accept postings in junior classes, they could be considered for redeployment in schools run by the same private management or other, it stated. Once the redeployment of teachers was completed within a district, surplus teachers in schools would be considered for re-deployment to other districts through the Director of School Education, according to the G.O..