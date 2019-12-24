Tamil Nadu

Govt. donates ₹1 crore for Houston Tamil Chair

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore to Houston University, Texas, for setting up a Tamil Chair.

The cheque was handed over to Sam Kannappan, founding member and board president, Houston Tamil Studies Chair.

An official press release said the Tamil Nadu government made the donation after receiving a request from the Houston Tamil Studies Chair.

Separately, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam donated ₹7 lakh from his personal funds for the setting up of the Tamil Chair.

