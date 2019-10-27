Govt. doctors’ strike enters second day

The indefinite strike of the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) entered its second day on Saturday. Five doctors continued their indefinite fast on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) demanding the Chief Minister’s intervention.

The FOGDA has been demanding implementation of Dynamic Assured Career Progression with pay band-4 at the end of 13 years of service, doctor postings in accordance to number of patients, 50% quota in post graduate admissions and conduct of counselling for posting of service PGs. A. Ramalingam, FOGDA convenor, said that more number of doctors joined the protest on Saturday.

“The number of doctors taking part in the strike increased by 10 to 15% on second day. During our meeting with the Health Secretary on Friday, we sought the CM’s intervention. We hope the CM will meet us at the earliest,” he said. “Nearly 14,000 of the 18,000 doctors in the State are participating in the strike,” said M. Akilan, State convenor of FOGDA and State vice-president of Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association.

Six-week deadline

“We have not signed attendance and are boycotting work. We are taking care of emergency services, including fever wards. The government has forced us to strike from work by not keeping its assurance to fulfill our demands in six weeks,” he said.

A house surgeon said services at tertiary care institutions were managed by them and postgraduate students but the primary health centres were affected as both doctors attached to TNMOA and service doctors and post graduates association were taking part in the indefinite strike.

A striking doctor said that patients services were affected as upgraded PHCs that had five doctors would now have only one doctor to take care of emergency cases.

To express their support for the protesting doctors, interns and non-service PGs held a candle light vigil on Saturday evening at RGGGH.