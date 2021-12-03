Tamil Nadu

Govt. bodies told to use DigiLocker

The State government has directed all the government departments and their subordinate agencies to adopt DigiLocker system to provide access to digital documents to citizens.

According to a government order issued by Tamil Nadu IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal, they shall integrate all existing, ongoing and future software applications with DigiLocker and register themselves as an issuer or a requester or both as required.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The Director of e-governance and CEO of the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency will provide necessary support to the government departments, public sector units, educational institutions and other agencies to adopt DigiLocker.


