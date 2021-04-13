Govt. begins monitoring sale of Remdesivir

The Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department is monitoring the sale and availability of the Remdesivir injection, one of the drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19. Any distributor or retailer involved in black marketing or hoarding of Remdesivir will face prosecution, officials have warned.

The rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across Tamil Nadu has turned the department’s attention to Remdesivir. Last year, private hospitals had raised complaints of non-availability of the drug and instances of it being sold for higher prices.

On its part, the department had suspended licenses of five medical shops in Madurai for selling the drug in the black market, officials said.

While the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation takes care of the procurement and supply of drugs for government institutions, the Drugs Control Department monitors the private supply chain.

“We are now ensuring the availability of Remdesivir injections. Manufacturers will have clearing and forwarding agents. We will get a list from them and check if there are any cases of hoarding or sale at higher prices. We will monitor distributors and retailers and will check the sale entries in the prescription register. In case of any doubts, and if necessary, we will also check if the consumer received it,” an official said.

With India banning the export of Remdesivir, he said the department’s focus was on checking on black marketing and hoarding of the drug. “We will also monitor its price. If people come across any retailer selling the drug for higher prices, they can lodge a complaint with the department. They can approach zonal assistant directors. We have provided their contact details on our website (www.drugscontrol.tn.gov.in),” he said.