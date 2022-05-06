Governor’s allegation on PFI baseless, says Thirumavalavan 

‘His speech reflects his desire to execute the plans of RSS’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday expressed shock over Governor R.N. Ravi’s remarks against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

In a tweet, he said the Governor had made baseless allegations about the PFI and alleged it was ‘hate politics’.

The Governor’s speech is political and reflects that he wants to execute the plans of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the VCK leader claimed.