Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday received the book The Authentic Yoga by P.Y. Deshpande and Tales from the Vedas and Upanishads Retold by Daaji Kamlesh Patel Heartfulness Institute in Babuji Memorial Ashram in Chennai on Saturday. "In a strife torn world replete with weapons of mass destruction and conflicting ideologies, yoga is far more relevant today than ever before," Mr. Ravi said.
Governor launches two books
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
January 29, 2022 21:53 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
January 29, 2022 21:53 IST
