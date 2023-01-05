Governor is unable to digest Tamil Nadu’s growth, says T.R. Baalu

January 05, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Chennai

DMK treasurer and parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu on Thursday accused Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi of airing controversial views on a regular basis with the single agenda of creating division, confrontation and confusion in the State.

Probably, the Governor could not digest the development of Tamil Nadu and his anger had turned towards the Dravidian Model government, Mr. Baalu said. “Tamil Nadu, Tamils and Tamil language taste bitter for Mr. Ravi. It is for him to make a decision to leave them. Since the State BJP unit already has a leader, he should function according to the Constitution instead of speaking against the Tamils,” he said.

“He has the habit of expressing absurd views about Sanathana, Ariyam, Dravidam, Tirukural, Scheduled Caste, and Dr. Ambedkar in functions he attends. It is not difficult to understand his agenda,” said Mr. Baalu, in a statement, reacting to Mr. Ravi who had alleged that a false narrative had been created in Tamil Nadu through regressive politics.

While felicitating volunteers of the Kasi Tamil Sangamam on Wednesday, the Governor said, “In Tamil Nadu, there had been regressive politics that we are Dravidian, and we have nothing to do with this [Bharat].” Mr. Baalu said the objective of the Governor seemed to turn the clock to the period of Varanashrama through the narrative of communal and divisive politics. “Earlier, he spoke about it indirectly. Now he is openly advocating the idea,” he said.

Reacting to the Governor’s reported speech that people had been cheated in the 50 years of the Dravidian Movement, Mr. Baalu said Mr. Ravi had spoken in the Raj Bhavan about what was actually meant for Kamalalayam, the State headquarters of the BJP. “If he is interested in the post of president of the Tamil Nadu BJP, he can quit the Governor’s post and make absurd statements. He seeks to steer Tamil Nadu’s politics while holding a Constitutional post. It amounts to ridiculing the Constitution,” Mr. Baalu said.

Mr. Baalu wondered whether the Governor was unable to understand the position held by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar vis-à-vis Tamil Nadu 50 years ago. “The people of Tamil Nadu know the development achieved by the State. Tamil Nadu constitutes 9.22% of the country’s GDP. It contributes 6% of the total tax revenue, 8.3% of the total export, 19.4% of textile export, and 32.5% of car export,” he said.