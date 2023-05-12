HamberMenu
Governor has not approved NSA against detenu from Bihar: Raj Bhavan

The Raj Bhavan requested the citizens not to share/promote such unverified content and appropriate action will be taken against anyone propagating false and misleading information

May 12, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Raj Bhavan on Friday clarified that Governor R.N. Ravi has not approved any action under the National Security Act (NSA) against any individual from Bihar.

“The information is not true. The Governor has not approved any action under the NSA against any individual himself,” the statement said. The clarification came against the backdrop of reports in a section of a Hindi news media attributing responsibility to Mr. Ravi for the recent detention of Bihar Youtuber Manish Kashyap under the NSA in Tamil Nadu for spreading misinformation claiming that migrant workers were being attacked.

The Raj Bhavan requested the citizens not to share/promote such unverified content. “Appropriate action as per law will be initiated against those found propagating false and misleading information,” it added. Incidentally, Mr. Ravi is a native of Bihar.

