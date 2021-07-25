Governor, CM congratulate Mirabai Chanu

She won the silver medal in weightlifting at the Olympics

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for having won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

“Mirabai Chanu has brought pride to India through her remarkable achievement. I am sure her achievement will inspire and motivate many sportspersons from India to perform their best at the Olympics and get many more medals and laurels for our great nation...,” Mr. Purohit said in a message. Mr. Stalin tweeted: “A sparkling start for India on the very first day of Olympics. My heartiest congratulations to @Mirabai_Chanu, who has brought the first Olympic silver medal in weightlifting for India with her impressive performance.”

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami tweeted, “My hearty congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for bagging silver medal at the Olympics...”

Union Minister of State L. Murugan, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, TNCC floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai, PMK founder S. Ramadoss and MP Anbumani Ramadoss were the others who congratulated her.