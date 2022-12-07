Governor, CM appeal people to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

December 07, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin have appealed to the public to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

In his message, the Governor said the Armed Forces are a symbol of the security and integrity of the nation, and their unflinching loyalty has made India a strong nation. “Their sacrifices in safeguarding the interests of the Nation in the face of external aggression, internal disturbances and nature’s fury have won them the admiration of the people,” Mr. Ravi said.

Mr. Stalin in his message emphasised that soldiers of the Armed Forces have left behind their families and face several challenges and fight for the country’s integration. “It is our duty to ensure a safe life for the families of our soldiers,” he said, and asked the people to donate generously.