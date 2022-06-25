Governments must not run Hindu temples, says VHP chief

‘Hindu temple money should be used only for the upkeep of temples’

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) working president, Alok Kumar, has demanded that governments exit from the administration of Hindu temples and vowed to intensify protection of Hindu samskaras.

Mr. Kumar was in Kancheepuram to participate in the VHP’s national council meeting on Saturday. In a statement, he said that it was a matter of regret that Hindu temples continued to be managed by some State governments and said it was a symbol of continued colonisation.

“VHP will continue to intensify its agitation to liberate temples from the clutches of the State governments and give its administration to the larger Hindu society from all walks of life. Hindu temple money should be used only for the upkeep of temples and not for the government’s administrative expense,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar also said the VHP would strive to reclaim the original sites of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the birthplace of Sri Krishna in Mathura ‘within the framework of the law and the Constitution and by peaceful means.’