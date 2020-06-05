Tamil Nadu

Government should pay salaries, pensions in universities, says Alagiri

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, in a statement, said the University of Madras has been pushed to a situation where it is unable to pay staff salaries and pensions that are pending

The Tamil Nadu government must institute a system similar to those existing in government and government-aided schools, in universities and take over the payment of salaries and pensions from universities to reduce the burden on higher educational institutions, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said on Friday.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the University of Madras has been pushed to a situation where it is unable to pay staff salaries, and pensions that are pending. “The government taking over the payment of pensions in universities will be the only solution to prevent the escalating financial burden on universities,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri also slammed the non-appointment of a Vice Chancellor to the university. “The University of Madras is struggling without a Vice Chancellor. There is no indication of a new Vice Chancellor being appointed any time soon,” he said.

He said the University had a number of vacancies — 60% teachers posts and 50% non-teaching posts were lying vacant. “The earlier VCs too did not take any action to fix these issues,” he charged.

Mr. Alagiri said the Governor had the right to appoint a Vice Chancellor to the University and he should immediately make an appointment.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 1:43:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/government-should-pay-salaries-pensions-in-universities-says-alagiri/article31755526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY