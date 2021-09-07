Government plans to invoke Goondas Act to curb bill trading

It will amend Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act

The Tamil Nadu government will introduce amendments to the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to bring bill trading under the purview of the Goondas Act, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said in the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants, he said duplicate bills produced through bill trading to get input tax credit had caused a revenue loss to the government. So far, 371 taxable persons had been identified and action had been taken under the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. “Further beneficiaries who have availed themselves of input tax credit are being identified, and action is taken by way of blocking the wrongly availed credit and the amount is collected with penalty and interest.”

He announced a plan to amend the Indian Christian Marriage Registration Act, 1872, to simplify the procedure for certification. So far, the certificates can be obtained only from the office of the Inspector-General of Registration in Chennai. The amendment will pave the way for distributing them at the nine zonal offices.

Mr. Moorthy said all services of the Commercial Tax Department would be made available in Tamil. “Since the details of the GST and the Goods and Services Tax Network are available only in English, traders are unable to understand them fully.”

He announced the creation of a modern building with equipment, at a cost of ₹3.86 crore, at the office of the Commercial Tax Commissioner to co-ordinate with roving squads and alert them to the movement of suspected vehicles. New buildings for the Department would be constructed at Polur, Pudukottai, Thuraiyur, Attur (rural) and Attur (urban), Sathyamangalam and Gobichettipalayam at a cost of ₹15 crore.

Mr. Moorthy said a registration grievance redress camp would be organised every Monday at the district registrar office. He also announced a welfare fund from which pension would be given to document writers, assistance to their families in case of death in accident and educational assistance to their children.