Government has written to food delivery apps, others to stop use of single-use plastic: Supriya Sahu

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests on Friday said the State government has written to food delivery, e-commerce, hotels and industries to stop using single-use plastic.

“We have written to Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, supermarkets, hotels and industries to stop using single-use plastic in their packaging in Tamil Nadu,” she tweeted with the hashtags Earthday2022 and ‘Manjappai’ (yellow cloth bag).