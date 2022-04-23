Government has written to food delivery apps, others to stop use of single-use plastic: Supriya Sahu
Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests on Friday said the State government has written to food delivery, e-commerce, hotels and industries to stop using single-use plastic.
“We have written to Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, supermarkets, hotels and industries to stop using single-use plastic in their packaging in Tamil Nadu,” she tweeted with the hashtags Earthday2022 and ‘Manjappai’ (yellow cloth bag).
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.