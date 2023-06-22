Government e-Marketplace enters into partnership with Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association

June 22, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an online public procurement platform, has inked a deal with Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) to jointly enhance GeM seller base in the State. The MoU was signed by K. Mariappan, president of TANSTIA in the presence of A.V. Muralidharan, Deputy Director General and Deputy CEO of GeM.

During the last fiscal year, Tamil Nadu recorded the second highest growth in GeM procurement amongst 36 States and Union Territories. The State witnessed an increase in order value by 302.5% from ₹220.89 crore in financial year 2021-22 to ₹889.19 crore in financial year 2022-23.

GeM is the public procurement portal for procurement of goods and services for all central government and state government ministries, departments, public sector units (PSUs) and affiliated. GeM endeavours to make public procurement process transparent, efficient and inclusive.

In the financial year 2022-2023, procurement of goods and services from GeM has crossed the ₹2 lakh-crore mark. GeM is now focusing on facilitating State government departments to enhance the procurement through the portal, with an intent to onboard all State buyers and local sellers. GeM has sought the services of Ernst & Young (EY) as consultants for increasing the adoption of GeM with State governments.