Goondas Act on ‘CD’ Mani, sports coach P.Nagarajan

The city police have detained gangster ‘CD’ Mani, who was recently arrested, and P. Nagarajan, a sports coach facing sexual harassment charges, under the Goondas Act.

Recently Mani was arrested by the police after a dramatic chase when he attempted to escape after firing on the police and jumped from a bridge in Porur. He was injured and later admitted to hospital. On discharge, he was arrested and remanded.

P. Manikandan, alias ‘CD’ Mani, is facing more than 30 criminal cases for offences including kidnap, extortion at gunpoint, attempt to murder and murder. The detention order was passed by City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal to prevent him from indulging in further criminal activities.

The city police also invoked provisions of the Goondas Act and detained Nagarajan, who was arrested on charges of sexually harassing his trainees.

Nagarajan was arrested by the All Women Police, Flower Bazaar, last month. He has been facing many complaints for sexually harassing trainee girls.