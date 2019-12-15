Tamil Nadu

‘Gold’ Sekar, 9 others held in crackdown on lottery

more-in

Continuing with the crackdown on lottery agents, the Villupuram police on Sunday arrested 10 persons, including the kingpin in lottery trade ‘Gold’ Sekar, for selling banned lottery tickets.

Police sources said 34 cases were booked against lottery agents in various parts of the district and 36 lottery agents arrested.

The main accused, ‘Gold’ Sekar, was arrested by the Villupuram West police. Cases were booked against the arrested under the Tamil Nadu Lotteries (Regulation) Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said the crackdown would continue.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
crime
gaming and lottery
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 10:25:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/gold-sekar-9-others-held-in-crackdown-on-lottery/article30313851.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY