‘Gold’ Sekar, 9 others held in crackdown on lottery

Continuing with the crackdown on lottery agents, the Villupuram police on Sunday arrested 10 persons, including the kingpin in lottery trade ‘Gold’ Sekar, for selling banned lottery tickets.
Police sources said 34 cases were booked against lottery agents in various parts of the district and 36 lottery agents arrested.
The main accused, ‘Gold’ Sekar, was arrested by the Villupuram West police. Cases were booked against the arrested under the Tamil Nadu Lotteries (Regulation) Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.
Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said the crackdown would continue.
