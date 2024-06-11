GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G.K. Vasan welcomes Centre’s decision to release funds under PM Kisan scheme

The Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president said this step would give fresh hope to farmers in the country

Updated - June 11, 2024 05:04 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 04:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TMC president G.K. Vasan

TMC president G.K. Vasan | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of releasing ₹20,000 crore in financial assistance to farmers, under the PM Kisan scheme, on his first day in office, during his third term.

In a statement Mr. Vasan said that after assuming office as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, Mr. Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi fund, amounting to nearly ₹20,000 crore that will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers. “This is a welcome step and has given fresh hope to farmers,” he said.

Further, Mr. Vasan also welcomed the decision taken by the Cabinet in its first meeting to provide assistance for the construction of three crore more rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

