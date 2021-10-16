Girl, who attempted to end life after NEET, dies

She wrote NEET last month

A 17-year-old girl died of burns on Friday after she attempted to end her life a month ago.

The police said K. Anu, 17, was studying in a private school in Chetpet here. Her parents Kamalanathan and Sheeba are teachers. Last month, she appeared for NEET and reportedly told her parents that it did not go well. She was under stress for three days after the examination. On September 16 morning, when her parents went to school, Anu was alone at her home in Gudvancheri and attempted to end her life.

On hearing her cries, the neighbours rushed her to the Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu. She was later shifted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where she died.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpling 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpling 044-24640050)