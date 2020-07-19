Girl from nomadic tribal community emerges school topper in Class 12 exams

G. Dhevayani, a 17 year-old who scored top marks at the Tirupparankundram Girls Higher Secondary School in her Class 12 board exams, says that she is aware of being different from her batchmates.

“I’ve travelled with my family across Tamil Nadu, telling fortunes using the traditional kudukuduppu. My house is a tent and it doesn’t have electricity supply. This is the difference,” she says.

Ms. Dhevayani has scored 500/600 in the board exams this year. She hails from a tribal family. Her school’s headmistress K. Sivagami says that she has always been among her top students. “She proved me right with her scores,” she says.

A student of commerce, Ms. Dhevayani says that she is going to work in a bank some day. She, however, hopes that it comes soon enough and that her dreams are fulfilled without any interruptions due to COVID-19 as colleges are yet to give out their admission forms.

Her family lives in a settlement along with 60 other fortune teller families in Thenpurankundram just outside Madurai City. The men belonging to this nomadic tribe usually walk door-to-door across the State and recite fortunes. On days when luck is on their side, they get paid around ₹300. On other days, they merely drink tea and satiate their hunger.

“During the holidays every term, the whole family travels in a small cart across the State. I have seen them [my parents] struggle to earn a living. This has fuelled my need to perform well in academics over the years,” she says.

When she isn’t studying, she makes wire baskets and sells them. The more complicated the design, the higher the price, she says and adds that the intricately designed ones are charged at ₹250 each.

Ms. Dhevayani says that she is among the few girls in her settlement who have passed Class 12. “We have only now seen a rise in the number of girls who have studied till Class 12 over the last five years. Not many girls go to college even though they study well,” she says.

“This is because it’s a struggle to get community certificates from the government that states clearly that they are Scheduled Tribes. This is apart from financial problems,” she adds.

Secretary of TENT Society, a Non-Governmental Organisation which works with nomadic tribes in Madurai, R. Maheswari, says that the government had recently provided community certificates to around 20 people from this settlement in March. “A total of 15 families from this settlement are yet to be recognised. It’s been a long struggle,” she says.

Ms. Dhevayani adds that it has also taken a degree of effort to convince her family to study in college. Her father B. Ganesh says that after speaking to elders in the community, volunteers from TENT Society and teachers from her school, he has decided to send her to college.

“I’m not educated and I don’t have much money. So I was concerned about having to send her to the city to study. I’ve always known that she is a good student. However, I was concerned about the finances,” he says.

Ms. Maheshwari says that they have been attempting to mobilise funds for Ms. Dhevayani’s education.

“I'm sure that when I start working, my family will not have to starve. I want to head to college now,” she says.